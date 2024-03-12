Prophet Badu Kobi has claimed that the late Ejisu MP John Kumah was poisoned over his potential to become a leader in the NPP

According to Badu Kobi, Kumah was "killed" by a close friend, adding that Napo had no hand in the death as speculated

The prophet said he would mention the name to the late MP's wife, and she would be shocked.

His comments came after John Kumah's wife denied suggestions that her husband was poisoned

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has reacted to the untimely passing of John Kumah.

John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, leading to many speculations about what might have happened to him.

Rumours of John Kumah being poisoned

The rumours sparked up after an old video of renowned broadcaster Captain Smart claiming that John Kumah had been poisoned resurfaced.

Captain Smart, in his video, stated that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

An aide to Chairman Wontumi, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, deepened the speculation with his confirmation that Kumah and his boss were poisoned about six months ago.

Badu Kobi claims John Kumah's friend "killed" him.

Prophet Badu Kobi also seems to share the view that there is some foul play in the death of John Kumah in his latest video.

The Glorious Wave Church leader has claimed in a video that the late Ejisu MP was killed because he had the potential to become the leader of the country in the future.

According to Badu Kobi, he knows who caused the death of John Kumah but was withholding it for some reason.

He, however, indicated that the person who "killed" Kumah was not Napo (Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh), as some people are speculating.

He added that the person was a close friend of the deceased who 'enjoyed' with him, adding that Kumah's wife would be surprised if he mentioned the name to her.

"...God says I must tell the nation, Matthew Opoku Prepmpeh is not the one who killed John Kumah, the one who did is there.

"And the one who did it I know it, He has revealed to me...It is not his own death, indeed it is poison and it is true. The person killed him because of somebody, and the person for whom they did it is a good Christian

"The only person I may tell is John Kumah's wife if I should speak for her to be very shocked [and say] so my husband's friend can kill him?"

Meanwhile, Badu Kobi's prophecy has come at a time when his wife Lilian Kumah has denied rumours that her husband died as a result of poisoning.

According to the late MP's wife, who is also a pastor, her husband was battling a terminal illness, and none of the medical reports ever indicated that he had been poisoned.

