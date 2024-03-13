A video of a Ghanaian teacher's reaction after meeting a lady she taught in school has gone viral

The teacher could not hide her joy after realizing that one of her students had become a lawyer

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the teacher for being an influential part of the student's success

A Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with joy after she chanced on one of her students who had become a lawyer.

Obviously taken aback, the middle-aged woman recorded a short video with the young lady who dressed in her lawyer's gown.

The teacher revealed she taught the young lawyer in class two and continued to express joy that one of her students was now pursuing a career in the legal field.

"This was my student, Juanita Commey, she was my student way back in class two, I met her today, I am so proud of you".

The adorable video of the teacher and her former student had raked in over 1000 likes and 16 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens commend the teacher

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the teacher for the role she played.

destinyedzah commented:

who said U are a good teacher how did u treat her were you looking faces??????????

Akua cherry indicated:

Eeei so this ur student Woow a proud teacher

ABENA

Woow,teachers dont grow, well done ma'am

Blue-Ivy indicated:

We are proud of you

Nuako-Donkor Kwame reacted:

I have this teacher I’ve been looking for for some years now. He was my KG1 teacher at Bekwai APS. Mr Bawuah,that man was an angel. God bless all good teachers out there

Fragrance Addiction wrote:

proud teacher moment

