A video of an evangelist preaching at a lorry station has got people taking on social media

Despite her speech impairment, the young lady preaches with zeal, although her intended target can not understand her

Many people who watched the video have urged her to keep on with her crusade to win souls for Christ

A Ghanaian lady with a speech impairment has sparked a huge reaction on social media after a video of her preaching in public went viral.

The heartwarming video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, captured the moment the young lady was spotted with a bible in hand preaching to some passengers on a waiting mini commercial bus at a lorry station.

Although she could not speak audibly, she gestured and made a raspy sound as if urging the passengers to repent from their sins.

Some of the traders, who were busy selling their wares stopped to catch a glimpse of her as she preached.

The 2-minute video had raked in over 26,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the actions of the lady

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared opinions with many wondering if the passengers to whom the preaching was targeted would be able to understand her.

Aanuoluwapo commented:

God sees her heart and His infinite grace will speak for her

sarah.owusu25 reacted:

I don’t understand but still I received it and amen

THE_TREND reacted:

see watin human being like me, dey use her inability to preach the gospel, while me wen get voice i dey use am dey ask girls "when are u coming over"

Chris Billions wrote:

God forgive me honestly i no knw wen i laugh

KO indicated:

so the God that created this one doesn't know she is going to the evangelism work for him abi , and still decided to create her like this

Brown choco added:

God understands her.Even if we think we don't understand her level of communication.Na only her fit explain wetin she dey talk

