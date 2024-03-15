A woman, @izy_cre8ives, could not help but film an adorable little girl as she was amused by her gorgeous eyes

The little girl, Princess, had ocean eyes that left the internet amazed, with some asking if they were real and whether they could meet her

Some netizens in the comment section called the young girl an angel with her gorgeous blue eyes

A woman, @izy_cre8ives, has shared a lovely video of a Ghanaian girl, Princess, with gorgeous blue eyes.

Who is little girl with blue eyes?

The lady shared a video that went viral about a little girl who was seated out in the open.

The little girl was seated with her sister, and they all smiled as the woman, @izy_cre8ives, took a video of them. The girl said:

"My name is Princess."

Netizens in the comment section were wowed by the little girl, and some asked whether she was an angel.

They pampered the young girl with love, some called her an angel, while others wondered where they could find her.

Netizens react to little girl with blue eyes

Here is what they had to say:

Beauty With Brain:

"I fear people with such eyes."

Yaa:

"She has same as mine."

Queen Del:

"She is an angel. I taped into it for my baby."

Abena Pokuaa:

"Your eyes are beautiful."

F L E T C H E R:

"Na so people see mine and get scared."

Abigail:

"They are so beautiful."

Abena Felicia@7:

"She will be a model someday."

:

"A friend of mine got one ocean eye and light brown eye."

Eliza:

"Yours is beautiful there both beautiful."

jaymaame0:

"I can imagine her in her adult age styling her frontal with those beautiful eyes."

Akua Boamah:

"Beautiful eyes, is very beautiful."

Thegreatkas:

"I saw a woman with some and i thought she tattooed."

