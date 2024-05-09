Chickenman-Pizzaman has led the arrest of three persons who have reportedly been scamming their customers

In a video circulating online, the CEO of the company, Nana Boakye-Yiadom, disclosed that some of the suspects were arrested in Sogakope

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings as some sympathised with him while others criticised the scammers

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly scamming customers of Chickenman-Pizzaman.

The three, identified as Michael Agbesi (principal suspect), Mawuli Soglavi (a Momo vendor), and Isaac Asiamah (responsible for sim card registration), were arrested in Sogakpe.

Photos: One of the suspects (L), CEO of Pizzaman-Chickenman (R)

Their arrest follows several reports from customers who claimed they had been defrauded.

In a video, the founder and CEO of CEQA Foods and Beverages Ghana Limited, Christian Boakye-Yiadom, indicated that his company has been battling these incidents for the past eleven months.

"These unscrupulous persons have been using fake google accounts to scam our customers," he added.

He further implored the general public, especially customers of Pizzaman-Chickenman, to exercise caution in their dealings with anyone on the phone, adding that they (customers) should not pay any individual or group unless they receive their package.

The three are in police custody, and the case is being heard at the Donyina Circuit Court.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video expressed various reactions to it.

@IAmKingBello wrote:

"We have a long way to go with internet security awareness in this country. I’ll see if I can do my bit to help."

@Sdevor wrote:

"Ghanafuo ne nkoyann. Daabi da."

@Bra_Baffour

"These boys wohu. Some Sunday bi, I Dey hung… I order da thing, dem take the money. Cho never cam. I called another number thinking it’s office line, that one too, elef “the” like him too dey pull ma money all for ma wallet. If like I no read aaaa, like I enter pin. Ruthless boys."

@IAmKingBello wrote:

"Also to businesses, do your best to for your *OFFICIAL LINES* to be visible and accessible. This lack allows the scammers to exploit unsuspecting individuals to use other form of contact to scam. Do better!"

@Internet Fitar wrote:

"Interestingly, momo vendors and sim registration agents are at the forefront of these scams too. How do we hold them accountable?"

Mc money wrote:

"I'm a victim, Ei my 300 ghc hmm."

