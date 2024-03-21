A video of the Ghanaian man opening up on life as a teacher has got people talking on social media

He admitted that he was really enjoying and expressed astonishment as to why salaried workers complain of hardship in the country

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at his reaction, with some agreeing with him on his comments about Ghana

A Ghanaian teacher is trending online after he shared a video to prove that he is living comfortably in Ghana.

Taking to TikTok, the teacher, @jimmydealive, posted a video where he went to a local eatery and ordered four balls of fufu with eggs, fish and other proteins at a cost of GH¢100.

Before he and his friends enjoyed the meal, he expressed astonishment at salaried workers who complained of hardship in the country.

The viral video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments while writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the comments of the teacher

Netizens who thronged the comment sections of the video laughed at the reaction of the young man as he enjoyed the meal.

Ghanaian teacher laments over salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another teacher, Ernestina, shared how she struggles to make ends meet.

In an interview with JoyNews, the mother of one indicated that life is tough because she can make a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

She has been compelled to take loans to meet the financial demands she has to carry, leaving her with no option but to survive on a meagre income.

