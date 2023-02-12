Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu and some friends visited a local restaurant, and the food they ordered caused a massive stir

The group of friends ordered a large amount of fufu, served in an earthenware bowl with numerous meat and eggs swimming in it

The video caused a massive stir as folks marvelled at the amount of protein on display and the long fingernails Bintu ate with

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous TikToker and content creator, Hajia Bintu, in a video, visited a restaurant with some of her friends, setting the internet ablaze.

The popular social media influencer is known for her captivating content and fashion sense. But it was her dining experience that caught everyone's attention this time.

Hajia Bintu Eats Large Pot Of Fufu Filled With Meat And Eggs Photo Source: Nana_ Mitch on TikTok

Source: UGC

Hajia Bintu and her friends ordered the restaurant's specialty dish, fufu, a popular Ghanaian delicacy made from cassava, yam, or plantain, commonly served with soup. The excited group of friends were served a large bowl of fufu, and to everyone's surprise, Hajia Bintu ate the dish with her long nails.

The internet was buzzing with reactions to the video, with some people impressed by her ability to eat with her long nails, while others were taken aback by the sight of it. Aside from Bintu's nails, another aspect of the video that caught the attention of many was the amount of protein served with the fufu.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In addition to the fufu were numerous cooked eggs and large pieces of meat, which swam in the appetizing soup that accompanied the fufu. The video spread across social media like wildfire.

Social Media Reacts To Hajia Bintu's Long Nails And Large Meal

Street King commented:

precious so this is the reason why u told me ur fingers fixing is now 700gh ehhr

Ladies Haven wrote:

See long nails ..I can't even eat with you

She-love-AkaEbenezer commented:

They can’t eat the fufu oooooo , they will only take videos and go home

❤ lyf♥ lyn reacted:

aden nails tenten I hope it's not dirty

Hajia Bintu Shows Skin In Skimpy Halter-Neck Crop Top And Skintight Black Leggings

In another story, Hajia Bintu went gone viral with an Instagram post as she looked totally unrecognizable in a skimpy outfit.

The young rich socialite joined her friends to play golf in a revealing outfit unless the usual golf ensembles most celebrities wear.

The curvy content creator inspired us with her flawless makeup look and trendy inexpensive hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh