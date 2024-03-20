A new video of Jackeline Mensah on TikTok has sparked reactions online

This comes after fans noticed some physical changes and quickly concluded that she was pregnant

Many people who reacted to the video tried to get her comments on rumours that she was expecting her second baby

Famous Ghanaian sensation Jackline Mensah has ignited fresh pregnancy rumours after she posted a video on TikTok.

In the footage, keen-eyed fans observed a slightly protruded belly, prompting speculation about a potential second child.

Jackline Mensah sparks pregnancy rumours with new video Photo credit: @jackline_mensah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mavis Adomah, a fan, remarked, "Hmm yeah, I can see the second baby is on the way," prompting agreement from others who liked the comment and offered their own opinions on the matter.

The speculation surrounding Jackline's possible pregnancy gained momentum as fans scrutinized her appearance in the TikTok video.

Netizens pointed out the subtle changes in her physique, mainly focusing on the appearance of her abdomen.

With Mavis Adomah's comment hinting at the possibility of a second child, the discussion among fans intensified.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from Jackline Mensah herself, the pregnancy rumours continue to fuel conversations on the social media platform.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the issue, with some people wanting clarity from the TikToker.

Annabella Walker reacted:

Mmm it looks like you are pregnant

theresamensah563 commented:

eeeeiiiii resemble Yvonne Nelson paaa

AkuaComely stated:

AkuaComely cond look before I could make you up,wow

Madith remarked:

ah is it me or u sometimes look like Yvey?

majestyplumbing12 stated:

Madame so you decided not to show us your baby right Ashantewa has done what you didn’t do

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another TikToker, Asantewaa, confirmed the rumours about her pregnancy.

The confirmation came in the form of an Instagram post where she proudly flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

The Instagram post showcased two beautiful photos of Asantewaa's baby bump, putting all rumours to rest.

