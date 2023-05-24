Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has made a remarkable comeback on social media with some stunning birthday photos

The rising actress looked gorgeous in a black dress and elegant hairstyle to mark her birthday

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and other TikTok stars have commented on the trending photos

Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has shared beautiful photos to mark her celebrity. The budding actress looked elegant in a black dress that flaunted her cleavage.

Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah looks classy in frontal hairstyles and stunning dresses. Photo credit: @jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

Jackline Mensah styled her black puff-sleeve dress with a voluminous frontal hairstyle as she slayed in flawless makeup for the birthday photos.

She was photographed sitting in a boat decorated with yellow rose flowers for the glamorous birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has reacted to Jackline Mensah's birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful birthday photos, including Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelsongh stated:

Happy Birthday baby girl love you❤️

_asantewaaaa_ commented:

Happy birthday hun❤️

erkuahofficial shared:

Happy birthday queen

kingbeerah__ wrote:

Happy birthday, Queen

iam_toniamavellia added:

I assumed your birthday is 1st June…. Happy birthday

kofikorsahgh_ posted:

Happy Birthday, Hun, Cheers To Greatness ❤️

The comedian remarked:

Blessed one ❤️

Official Delta said:

Happy Birthday Beautiful!❤️

bherrie_x stated:

May Born awwwn happy birthday to you, my Taurus ♉️ sister

monique_mawulawe reacted:

Bless your birthday, Queen; enjoy your day ❤️

Check out the photos below:

