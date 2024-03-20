Ghanaian TikTok sensations Lisa Quama and Asantewaa have been spotted in the US

The two female superstars who were based in Ghana seem to have relocated to the US as they continue their content creation careers

A video of the widely followed stars dancing together has left many of their fans in awe

On June 1 last year, Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa celebrated her 29th birthday in Ghana, which caught the attention of numerous celebrities, including Tracey Boakye and more celebrating her online.

A few months away from her 30th birthday, the viral sensation, who has now relocated to the US, has announced on social media that she is expecting a baby.

Asantewaa's announcement has thrown the internet into a frenzy with her heavily pregnant photos, as many of her fans share in her joy on social media.

Lisa Quama and Asantewaa Photo source: Instagram/Lisaquama, Instagram/Asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa meets Lisa Quama

On Ghana's Independence Day, Ghanaian dance and DWP Academy star Lisa Quama shared a video of her showcasing her moves at the New York Times Square.

The viral sensation is also believed to have relocated to the US as she teased fans with her decision in a YouTube video.

In a recent video, the two socialites were seen dancing heartily together to a trending TikTok song.

While fans shared their admiration for the two Ghanaians, others thronged the comments to wish Asantewaa well as she transitions into motherhood.

Netizens admire Lisa Quama and Asantewaa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hyped Lisa Quama and Asantewaa.

Miz_Mina~ said:

Na this purrr thing ankasa pls what does it mean errwell we missed you here in Gh too@Asantewaaaaa

Mhaamheyhaa wrote:

which be colleague dancer again Asantewaaa now u've given up on the blogging anaa ah well, the dance is detailing

Awurama820 noted:

Asantewaa will not let us breath in peace. which one is dancing colleague??

Queen Ednah remarked:

Her colleague dancer paaa ,Asantewaa will kill us ohh ✌️✌️

LHOVIC added:

Asantewaa ur energy is not there ooo

Asantewaa shares her journey to motherhood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa, who tied the knot in 2017, had shared her pregnancy journey while living in the US.

The TikTok star said she was excited for the phase of her life as a mother and couldn't wait to wake up with a new human being by her side.

Source: YEN.com.gh