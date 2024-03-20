The man contesting his dismal from the National Identification Authority is set for another hearing on April 11, 2024

Martin Akowuah says he was sacked via a notice that was sent to his WhatsApp for attending to Ghana Card seekers earlier than the official 8 a.m. time

According to him, he and his team started work earlier because they were hoping to deal with the problem of long queues that constantly form at their station

Martin Akowuah, the man contesting his dismal from the National Identification Authority at the National Labour Commission, is scheduled to attend a further hearing on April 11, 2024.

A preliminary hearing on December 11, 2023, ended in a deadlock because the authority disagreed with some of Akowuah’s reliefs.

Martin Akowuah (L). Source: Martin Akowuah/National Identification Authority

Source: Facebook

His reliefs included reinstatement, salary arrears with interest and damages.

The case has been escalated to this highest decision-making panel at the commission.

Akowuah, 39, until his dismissal, was the District Registration Office for the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Office of the authority.

He was dismissed reportedly because he had started work before the official time in his bid to clear the long queues of Ghana Card seekers.

Akowuah said his dismissal came via a notice on WhatsApp.

He also accused the New Crusading Guide newspaper of publishing false reports about his case being dismissed.

Akowuah felt he was being proactive by starting work earlier to deal with the long queues for Ghana cards.

An online petition was started to get Akowuah reinstated. It has reportedly garnered over 700 signatures, exceeding the target of 500.

3 Cameroonians with Ghana Card caught trying to get Ghana passports

YEN.com.gh reported that three Cameroonian nationals were jailed for fraudulently acquiring a Ghana card and Ghana passport.

The three convicts plead guilty to entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit in addition to the Ghana Card fraud.

The three have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh