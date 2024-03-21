Afua Asantewaa has announced a tour to express her gratitude to fans for their support during her singing marathon

Her first stop will be in Toronto, Canada, where she's looking to meet both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians

The announcement has caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who shared their two cents about Afua's next move

Last year, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum took the internet by storm with her ambition to become a Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Last month, the Guinness World Record updated Ghanaians that Afua's attempt was unsuccessful due to a rule breach.

Despite failing the attempt, the Ghanaian is bent on reliving the moment with her fans with her latest announcement.

Afua Asantewaa Photo source: Instagram/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Source: Instagram

Afua prepares to take Canada

On March 20, Afia Asantewaa Aduonum took to social media to share her plans to embark on a 'Thank You' tour starting this August.

According to her, the global tour, sponsored by a travel agency, is aimed at expressing her appreciation to the countries that lent their support to her during the attempt.

“I have a tall list of Countries i am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada. Join us for an amazing experience from August 24 -September 03, 2024,” the socialite said in her announcement post.

Netizens share their thoughts on Afua Asantewaa's tour plans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Afua's upcoming tour.

@official_ceo12 remarked:

Am happy for her

@jvstlucid quizzed:

What’s the benefit of those tours

@mr_frimpong22 wrote:

The first country she will visit is Toronto, Canada

Afua Asantewaa speaks on the plot to get her GWR attempt disqualified

Earlier, YENcom.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa had opened up about how some detractors plotted to ensure her sing-a-thon was unsuccessful.

The socialite revealed in an interview that some people sent videos of her sing-a-thon to the Guinness World Records, urging the decision-making body to disqualify her attempt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh