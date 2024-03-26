When Don Bestman travelled from Ghana to the United Kingdom, he had a wife back home, and he did not want to abandon her

He later brought his wife to live with him in the UK, but she only brought him troubles, and they later got divorced

He said his biggest regret is bringing his wife to join him abroad, even though he saw all the red flags that he should have heeded to

A Ghanaian man in the UK regretted bringing his former wife abroad despite seeing some red flags.

The man, who gave his name as Don Bestman, said he and his wife were married before he left Ghana for the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Don Bestman said he did not want to abandon his wife so people would accuse him of neglect.

Ghanaian in UK, Don Best in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

He narrated that his ex-wife divorced him after she reported him to the police for allegedly beating her up.

"My ex-wife gave birth and wanted her family member to come from Ghana to help her in the house. But I was doing everything around the house. I cooked and bathed the baby because I wanted her to feel at home. But my former wife stole my documents so her cousin could visit the UK."

Don Bestman said his former wife, before stealing his documents, falsely accused him of beating her up, and the police threw him out of the house for a while.

"Before she stole my documents, my ex-wife falsely accused me of abusing her, and the police threw me out of the house for some days. I was thrown out of the house twice. The second time, I slept in a guest house for days. I later listened to an audio where she mentioned wanting me to have a criminal record."

Don Bestman also said his ex-wife subsequently filed for child support, and he has been paying for eight years now. But he has never seen his children after they divorced.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@myopinion8856 said:

I am 32 year old man, Grad with Engineering career in the US, I make good money my biggest fear is marriage. This kind of nonsense makes me hate marriage with passion.

@kingshomes8546 wrote:

You were not soft hearted, you were simply too ignorant not to know you married your enemy!!!! Glad you have learned

@py20 said:

It looks like the brother got one of those narcissistic Jezebel's from hell. I'm glad he's moved on and seem to be doing well. People, please do NOT ignore red flags, especially during the courtship. You do so at your own peril!

@tomofosu4081 wrote:

There are 2 sides to every story, personally his side sounds too sweet. I will entreat him not to talk too much because of the kids and the fact that they married before. Karma will fight for him if what he is saying is nothing but the truth.

@franklinboadu21 said:

Wow … This guy married his enemy … hmmmm

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in America.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome, has greatly helped me. I've heard people bring their partners abroad and start having issues, but my wife has helped me."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh