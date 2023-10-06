Emmanuel Tabi is a Ghanaian living in the United States of America and has shared his story in an interview

The medical doctor said he married a woman with whom he had two children. However, the marriage collapsed

Even though he paid child support for close to twenty years, he has not seen his children for about 14 years

An American-based Ghanaian has shared his experience paying child support for over a decade after divorcing his wife.

Emmanuel Tabi said despite paying the money religiously; the woman denied him the right to see his children.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel Tabi said he had never seen the children after we divorced.

“I met the lady in New Jersey and we later went to Ghana to see her family and marry. I opened an African shop for her called Kaneshie market. She later tried to sell the shop but the person paid the money to me and I never gave it to her.”

“I was really hurt because my ex-wife got pregnant six months after we separated. After we got divorced I planned to send a monthly stipend for the children, but she said she did not need my money," he added.

Emmanuel Tabi narrated that his ex-wife planned to apply for child support because she could get more money than he offered.

“In the end I paid a total of $197,000 (GH¢2,305,885) as child support."

Emmanuel said he travelled from New York to Ohio, where his ex-wife had moved to see his children. However, the woman always said she was unavailable.

"I made two attempts to connect with the children, but she told me she was unavailable. Since 2009, I haven't seen them. My son advised me to stop seeking for him because I wasn't a part of his life. I'm not sure what their mother said to them.”

