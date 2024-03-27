A video of a young lady attempting to use cedi note to buy food in Nigeria has gone viral online

Initially, the food vendor refused but reluctantly agreed after several appeals by the lady

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions regarding the cost of living in Ghana and Nigeria

A young lady in Nigeria has caused a stir after embarking on a social experiment to test whether food vendors in that country would accept cedi notes.

In embarking on the test, she went to a middle-aged Ghanaian woman who sold kenkey with fish.

After exchanging pleasantries, the woman said she was buying a ball of kenkey that cost 100 naira but wanted to pay her the cedi equivalent of that amount.

Initially, the food vendor hesitated, saying she did not need cedi notes since she would not go to Ghana soon.

After a back and forth, the vendor agreed to accept the money, something that caused the lady to embrace and thank her out of excitement.

The video had raked in over 18,000 likes and 700 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the cost of living in Ghana and Nigeria.

ObhaapaYhaa juicy reacted:

This is why I want to relocate to Nigeria with 2000gh I will be a celebrity there

Gaffeezy commented:

In Ghana 1 cedi can only buy u 2 pure water

Prosper Boateng stated:

Nigeria has a better economy than Ghana if one Cedi cannot buy kenkey in Ghana it means things are expensive and you can live better in Nigeria

Nana Visa reacted:

It means life in Nigeria is better than our country ooo

April 3rd stated:

Kenkey 1 cedi I’m relocating

1real demon added:

Me packing ma bags , I think I will be a millionaire in Nigeria

Adu Sika Biznex stated:

Herh so my last 10cedis can sustain me in Nigeria for 5 days??.. how much is the fare to Nigeria??

