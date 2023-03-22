Zionfelix has sparked a hilarious reaction from netizens after lamenting bitterly over the prices of goods in Europe

In a video, Zionfelix couldn't believe that he bought two balls of kenkey for 92 cedis

He added that due to the exorbitant prices of goods, he intends to return to Ghana as soon as possible

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Felix Adomako Mensah, known in the media circus as Zionfelix, has taken to social media to share his frustration at the price of two balls of Fante kenkey he bought in Europe.

In a short clip posted on YouTube, Zionfelix said amongst the things he purchased, what pains him the most is the amount of money he spent to buy the two balls of Fante kenkey, which cost 7 euros, equivalent to 92 cedis.

Zionfelix rants after he buys two balls of Kenkey in Europe Photo credit: @ZionfelixTV/YouTube @zionfelixdotcom/ Instagram

He said the prices of items in Europe, emphasising the two balls of kenkey, have reinforced his decision to return to Ghana as soon as possible.

Ghanaians react to the video.

The short clip captioned “Whaaat? Gh92 for two balls of kenkey?” has sparked a reaction from netizens, with many agreeing with him that the prices of goods and services in Europe are high.

Maame Afua:

You can't stay in Abroad if you have to calculate everything into your currency

Kingsley Owusu Borngreat:

aaah chaley this one close to 5 gh .I need to start bringing this foodstuffs to Europe I can make a lot of money

ALMA STUDIO:

You see u guys talk too much in Ghana. U see Ghana is not hard as it is. God bless you Zion. Come Home before u use my nokofio buy G)B3. Lol

Prince Prempeh:

But u didn't buy in Ghana,stop converting.if u go to Rome do what the Romans do.

