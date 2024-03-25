A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to register her displeasure over the high cost of rent in Accra

In a TikTok video, she questioned especially landlords in Accra on why they price their homes so high

Ghanaians who thronged the comment session shared similar sentiments with the lady, with some blaming agents for the development

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament over the exorbitant rates charged by landlords as rent, especially in Accra.

In a TikTok video shared by @JoyceJesus, the lady questioned why landlords in Accra price their homes so high, making it difficult for prospective tenants to rent them.

"I want to find out from landlords in Accra, why is it very expensive to rent your houses. What are your houses made of? Are they made of Silver and Gold? " she asked.

Venting her spleen in the video, she noted that she had observed that the high cost of rent is a trend only in Accra as homes in the other parts of the country are relatively cheap.

Ghanaian share in her sentiment

Most Ghanaians who thronged the comment session shared similar sentiments. Others also mounted a defense for landlords, blaming the development on the high cost of building in the country.

@Nana Hayford wrote:

"Ask Tema landlords for me wai eiii hmmm."

@Richlove Owusu Fabri wrote:

"And the most painful thing is you don’t get the value for your money."

@Rickkind10 wrote:

"Madam building a house in Accra is not easy oo..today one billion cnt even build an apartment in Accra."

@Ibra Cadabra wrote:

"I blame some of the agents ooo they have influence on landlords."

Man questions why Ghanaian landlords charge Nigerians twice the rent price

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a story about a man who shared a post on social media, questioning why Ghanaian landlords charge Nigerians double the price they take from Ghanaians.

In the video that went viral, he asked whether it was because Nigerians were perceived to be richer or other reasons accounted for it.

Several Ghanaians who saw the video commented on the post, attempting to explain why they thought Ghanaian landlords did that.

