Black Sherif Becomes First Ghanaian Artist to Hit 100 Million Streams on Boomplay
- Black Sherif has achieved yet another milestone in his career, hitting 100 million streams on the music streaming site Boomplay
- Adding to his accolades, the Second Sermon singer becomes the first Ghanaian artist to join the Boomplay Golden Club
- His achievement comes a month after his recent single, Kwaku The Traveller, surpassed 50 Million streams on the platform
Black Sherif keeps setting and breaking records. After being nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Blacko has another reason to celebrate.
The Ghanaian rapper, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has become the first Ghanaian to join the Boomplay Golden Club. This achievement means the Kweku The Traveller crooner has amassed over 100 million streams on the music platform.
Boomplay Ghana broke the news on social media after sharing a picture of the rapper receiving his Golden Plaque. The post read;
It’s raining accolades on Blacko! This time it's black & gold! Congratulations to @blacksherif_ on being the first Ghanaian to join the #BoomplayGoldenClub and receiving his Golden plaque!
Reacting to his achievement, Black Sherif said;
Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this on the streaming platform is a big deal to me.
Black Sherif joins the likes of Rema, Fireboy DML, Davido, Simi, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who are already Boomplay's Golden Club members.
Congratulations Pour In For Black Sherif
3musicnetworks
Greatness!!! Congratulations Blacko @blacksherif_
khobbyfresh_
All the best big bruh, a big congratulations, more wins in life
tack_live
Congratulations to the broski
flashdon_
I tap into the blessing, with my Album upcoming
kayzee_musikgh
Keep going High bro
Black Sherif Bags 1st BET Nomination For Best International Flow Award
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif earning a nomination in the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper will compete with eight different artists from across the globe.
Black Sherif is the second Ghanaian artist nominated in the prestigious category after Sarkodie in 2019. The nomination marks his first ever BET nomination.
Source: YEN.com.gh