Kuami Eugene has released his first song since his tragic accident, and he has titled the banger Canopy, describing the canopy of God

The musician whose Range Rover crashed into a tipper truck while driving at night has been in the hospital, recovering from minor injuries

In the song, Kuami Eugene was grateful to God for being a banner over his life and shielding him from his enemies

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter Kuami Eugene has released his first song since his unfortunate accident.

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene Photo Source: kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The accident, which occurred late at night, involved Eugene’s Range Rover and a tipper truck. On March 18, reports emerged online that Kuami Eugene had crashed on the N1 Highway.

The musician sustained minor injuries and has been in recovery since. Despite the setback, Eugene is determined to come back strong.

In the song, Eugene described the protective canopy of God that he believes shielded him from harm. Eugene expresses his gratitude to God for being a banner over his life and protecting him from his enemies. Many Ghanaians are excited to see Kuami Eugene recovering and back to making music.

Kuami Eugene's new song sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

skirches8 said:

When we say talent this @kuamieugene is gifted and overloaded and bless with talent

morrisonagain commented:

3nde3 Elder Mireku mb3 hw3 er. Under the canopy

odeneho_nhyira_adepa said:

I said it! He'll come and claim someone wants to kill him

bankrah_studios said:

He should use this energy to address the Ghana roads authority.. still people are dying on our roads everyday..

__stacy.yyy commented:

He’s a rockstar for a reason ❤️

judith.dedee said:

I was crying joyyyyy, @kuamieugene you're a true definition of a strong man. I love youuuu✨

Photos of Kuami Eugene recovering

In another story, Kuami Eugene is doing well after his recent accident on the N1 Highway.

The singer shared photos and videos of his progress in his latest post.

The images sparked excitement among his followers, who praised God for his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh