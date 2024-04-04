Archipalago has addressed his rift with the Asakaa Boys, which caused him to diss them in a song two years ago

The socialite chastised Jay Bahd and Reggie, both members of the collective, for turning on him

In the interview, the socialite sent the drill hitmakers advice to improve their chances of longevity in the industry

Two years ago, Ghanaian socialite, Archipalago released a diss track for the thriving Asakaa Boys.

A fallout between him and the drill hitmakers after they arrived from their European tour forced him to release the track.

In a recent interview, Archipelago recounted the issues that led to his banter with the Asakaa Boys.

Archipalago advises Reggie and Jay Bahd

During Archipalago's recent conversation with DJ Slim on the latter's YouTube show, Streets is Watching, he narrated the events that led to his fallout with the Asakaa Boys.

Archipalago established that the drill hitmakers refused to promote a new song he had released on social media, citing the song's genre as the reason for the refusal.

He also recalled several instances and statements from members of the Asakaa Boys collective, which made him feel disrespected.

"I'm older than all of them. They need to take lessons from what I'm saying. Else, they'll grow up and regret it," Archipalaago advised in the video.

Netizens react to Archipalago's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Archipalago's advice to the Asakaa boys.

kelvinmoore02 commented:

Jay bahd should think

@Mcbelly322 suggested:

Archi is gangster but people think he is soft because of talking so he should watch that

@ronaldon4926 added:

I get everything yall saying about Kumasi but the main issue is the celebs there doesn’t SUPPORT each other but rather JEALOUSY, BACKBITING, KONKONSA, UNNECESSARY BEEF n moving away to Accra over small hype..

Yaw Tog replies the Asaka Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog, who was tagged as an ingrate by the Asakaa Boys, had fired back at the collective.

The young musician said that aside from the verse the group dropped on his hit song, Sore, they had no influence on his career.

