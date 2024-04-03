A Ghanaian man has shared a devastating story of how he lost a scholarship opportunity being offered by the Government of Ghana

In a post made on X, he noted that he was denied the offer because he refused to pay a sum of GH¢100,000 requested by the Scholarship Secretariat

Netizens who thronged the comment session shared similar experiences, with some recounting how they also lost scholarship opportunities

A Ghanaian man has recounted how he was refused a scholarship opportunity because he failed to pay a sum of GH¢100,000 requested by the Scholarship Secretariat.

Narrating his story on X (formerly Twitter), he noted that in 2022 the Scholarship Secretariat advertised a scholarship for PhD Engineering programs in some UK universities.

Ghanaian man shares how he lost a scholarship (Photo Credit: @Nicola Katie, Kofi Agyenim-Boateng/Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

According to the man, who bears the user name Kat Kofi Agyenim-Boateng on Twitter, he applied and got an admission offer at Birmingham University, and processed everything on the scholarship secretariat website.

He noted that someone subsequently called him to pay GHS¢100,000 before he got the scholarship but he refused to pay and that was how he lost the opportunity.

What broke his heart was that he abandoned an offer he had in China with the hope of getting this offer as he was more than qualified per the advertised information but to no avail.

Netizens share similar experiences

It appears this has been the trend for some years now as some netizens took to the comment session to share similar experiences.

@Himself_Albert wrote:

"Ooh I see. I also received a similar message. I passed my aptitude test ( 92% ) and I still didn’t make it ( I’m still waiting to hear from them)."

@Emmanuel Anderson wrote:

"A friend was supposed to leave for Serbia last year on the scholarship slot. Everything was bought waiting for the set date. Bro her name miraculously disappeared from the list. She went through hell heeerrrr. I am sure they sold it too."

@Abigail Amoah wrote:

"Welcome to the club…You are not alone."

Scholarship Secretariat accused of corruption

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on how some Ghanaians had been complaining about corruption in the award of government scholarships.

Some Ghanaians who complained online about extortion at scholarship offices revealed that they had been made to pay as much as GH¢90,000 to secure a scholarship.

Vice president of IMANI Africa, Selorm Branttie, thus, urged Ghanaians to report extortion to the Special Prosecutor.

Source: YEN.com.gh