Ghanaians have been complaining about corruption in the award of government scholarships amid recent protests

Some Ghanaians have complained online about extortion at scholarship offices to the tune of GH¢90,000

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Selorm Branttie, urged Ghanaians to report extortion to the Special Prosecutor in comments to YEN.com.gh

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration has led to the Ghana Education Trust Fund and Scholarship Secretariat catching heat over alleged corruption and extortion.

Some Ghanaians complained about being extorted by the officials at the Scholarship Secretariat.

The special prosecutor has made requests for corruption reports. Source: Facebook/@OfficeOfTheSpecialProsecutor

Source: Facebook

The StatsGH group, for example, alleged that the Scholarship Secretariat boss, Kingsley Agyeman was complicit in the corruption.

“This is the guy in charge of the rot at the scholarship secretariat. He charges GH¢90,000 for scholarships. A strong sponsor to the Bawumia camp,” it claimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Selorm Branttie, also expressed concerns with the allegations of corruption surrounding the scholarship application process.

In a Facebook post directed at the Special Prosecutor, he said someone is charging GH¢70,000 to approve scholarships.

OSP chasing scholarship corruption

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Branttie said he was confident that the Special Prosecutor was investigating corruption allegations.

“The OSP is very, very interested. I can tell you for a fact, and if people have any such issues, they should by all means report them to the people at the OSP because they are not politically aligned and they are not politically compromised.”

But Branttie noted that people being extorted at scholarship offices need to be more proactive and report cases.

For example, he said there was an avenue on the Office of the Special Prosecutor website that concerned citizens should patronise.

In addition, he urged citizens to keep a record of the extortion attempts to help with possible prosecutions.

“Without evidence, they cannot take the people to court… people should always record any interaction like that either by audio or some other format; or if there are WhatsApp messages, there should be screenshots for the time stamps.”

Akufo-Addo boasts about scholarships

The Presidency has taken to Twitter to disclose that over 46,000 students have gotten local scholarships so far.

According to the tweet, 45,000 tertiary and 1,600 training college students have benefited from the scholarship scheme.

The self-praise came when the Scholarship Secretariat was criticised for lack of transparency in awarding its scholarships.

KNUST graduate becomes second Ghanaian to receive Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarship

Enoch Boafo Amponsah, a vibrant young man, recently took to social media to express joy and excitement after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study at a top UK university.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn, Enoch shared that he was awarded a Weidenfeld-Hoffman Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Enoch revealed he was the only Ghanaian selected among 35 applicants from 25 countries for the scholarship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh