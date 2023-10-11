A young pupil-teacher has suddenly passed away in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region

The death of Ampong Kyeremeh, 35, has thrown the town where he taught into a state of mourning

Reports suggest that Ampong Kyeremeh, a GES-approved teacher may have taken his own life over his indebtedness

A young basic school teacher working in the Bono Region, Ampong Kyeremeh, 35, has passed away suddenly, but people close to him feel his passing was strange.

Residents of the Dormaa Central town where he lived and worked have been asking questions about his passing, reports say.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident on Sunday, October 8, 2023, has thrown the little town that he taught young students into a state of despair and mourning.

Ampong Kyeremeh's death has been described as sudden. Image credit: GhanaWeb

Friends rushed to Ampong's residence after being informed that he was unwell and found him unconscious in the room.

But at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

“They found him unconscious in the room and he was rushed to the Dormaa Presby Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical personnel.

"I must say that his death has taken the entire community by storm," the report quoted assemblyman of the town, Eric Yeboah Kyeremeh.

Although the deceased and the assemblyman share the same surnames, it is not yet clear if they are related.

There is a suggestion that Ampong, who is a GES-recognised teacher, may have taken his own life because he was sinking in debt.

GhanaWeb claims it has obtained a voice recording purported to belong to Ampong which he sent to a friend before his death that lends credence to that suggestion.

In that voice recording, Ampong is allegedly heard telling the unnamed friend that he was saddled with too much debt due to betting and was contemplating ending his own life to avoid shame.

