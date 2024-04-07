The Ghana Police Service arrested nine persons who claimed that their manhood had disappeared, that led to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested nine persons who claimed that their private parts disappeared.

The police arrest nine persons for falsely claiming that their private parts had disappeared

In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, the persons were arrested in connection to the alleged disappearance of their private parts that led to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens.

Accoridng to the Police, their investigations disclosed that all the claims were false after medical examinations were conducted.

Details on the arrest

Per the statement. six persons were arrested in Kasoa and in the Central Region. Also two persons were arrested in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, and another in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region.

Also, five persons have been arraigned before court with three remanded into Police custody and two granted bail. The rest are on Police inquiry bail and would soon be arraigned before court.

Police advice

The Police noted that the increasing trend of persons making false claims of the disappearance of their private parts and blaming innocent bystanders that sometimes lead to mob attacks are very concerning.

"We wish to caution the public against such criminal conduct that is likely to harm innocent people as well as disturb the public peace," the statement said.

Below is a statement released by the Police in connection to the nine persons who falsely claimed that their private parts had disappeared.

Reactions to the statement

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians on the Police statement regarding the alleged disappearance of the male private parts of certain citizens:

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

They beat and steal from innocent people lying their tedua has been stolen smh

@OfficialBigkay said:

Dem arrest the tedua squad all. Ghana police no dey play oo

@observetheart said:

So the thing was indeed fake?

@observetheart said:

Oh so the video of them beating people all. It was false. This is sad and scary.

