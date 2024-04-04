Police Officer In Trouble After Fatal Shooting Incident At Manso Adubia

A police officer has been detained following a fatal shooting incident in the Ashanti Region

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the wife and family of the deceased

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a police officer following a fatal shooting incident.

The shooting incident took place on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region.

Details around the shooting remain unclear.

Police have said the shooting is being investigated.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the wife and family of the deceased.

Dampare has also sent a police delegation to offer condolences to the family.

