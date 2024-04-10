A video of an energetic Ghanaian bride dancing happily at a wedding party has surfaced online

The bride did not slack in displaying her dance moves when she joined her bridesmaids on the dancing floor

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the bride, while others lauded their unique dance moves

A Ghanaian bride backed by her bridal team captivated guests with their energetic dance moves at a wedding party.

In a display of joy and celebration, the bride who was identified in the comment as Enyoman, led the charge while her bridesmaids followed suit as they set the dancing floor ablaze with their electrifying dance moves.

Ghanaian bride dances energetically with bridesmaids (Photo credit: @Keleplux)

The video has since gone viral with over 49,900 likes and 320 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to trending video of Ghanaian bride displaying dance moves

Netizens who saw the video were equally thrilled by the bride and her team's energy displayed in the dance moves.

Some congratulated the bride on her marriage.

@Akokoa Me Home Te wrote:

"Dear future wife if u and ur bridesmaids no get dis kind of energy I will call off the wedding...Start rehearsing with ur frnds."

@Hazel Maame wrote:

"Congratulations Enuonyam."

@Naa Dromo Shika wrote:

"Enuonyam the beautiful bride. Congratulations."

@Akua Mempemehoasem wrote:

"I’m laughing here so hard because some people are going to disappoint someone on this dance thing."

@Theodora wrote:

"It's the attitude and seriousness for me."

@Gabjess cakes wrote:

"When the gang leader is getting married. beautiful."

