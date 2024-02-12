Ghanaian couple Herlyna Gwyneth and Nat are trending online with their lovely wedding photos

The beautiful bride with flawless skin looked incredible in two stunning kente gowns for her plush wedding

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's bridal makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian biologist and photo model Herlyna Gwyneth keeps flooding social media with her lovely wedding photos and videos.

The fair-skinned bride with a unique fashion sense wore sleeveless black and white form-fitting dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian couple Herlyna Gwyneth and Nat look perfect together. Photo credit: @jema_photography

She looked radiant in a simple centre-parted ponytail and mild makeup that blended with her flawless skin.

Ghanaian bride Herlyna wore silver stud earrings to match the black dress and stylish gold earrings to match the white figure-hugging dress.

The handsome groom dazzled in a black suit and white shirt for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Herlyna looks regal in a green corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride Herlyna looked fabulous in a glittering kente gown with unique backless detailing for her traditional wedding.

She wore a simple frontal hair beautifully styled to the side to emphasise the perfect makeup and well-defined eyebrows.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Herlyna slays in a stylish kente gown

Ghanaian bride looked incredible in a round neck corseted kente gown while her husband rocked a long-sleeve kaftan designed with kente and matching trousers.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Herlyna Gwyneth's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Esianderson stated:

Look at my babiesCongratulations (still my wifey)

dede__larko stated:

Congratulations

u_r_cute_dats_y_i stated:

They are a beautiful couple. Indeed, love is a lovely thing ❤️

maame_gingam stated:

This is the doing of the Lord ‍♀️ congrats once again because

Sphweddings stated:

Congratulations, girl....

Frimpongmaameyaa stated:

Congratulations beautiful ❤❤❤

Drloveanorkor stated:

Congratulations girl ❤️

maameafua_tk stated:

Beautiful

achiaa_smilone stated:

Congratulations sis

Glorypril stated:

Congratulations Helena❤

maametimaapraku stated:

Congratulation Helena

kafui_smart_the_genius_m.c stated:

Congrats darling

vera_ivy stated:

Congratulations hunnay

kwamepeprah_ stated:

Congratulations

