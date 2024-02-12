Ghanaian Bride With Glowing Skin Looks Magnificent In A Green Corseted Kente With V-Shaped Sleeves
- Ghanaian couple Herlyna Gwyneth and Nat are trending online with their lovely wedding photos
- The beautiful bride with flawless skin looked incredible in two stunning kente gowns for her plush wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's bridal makeup and hairstyle
Ghanaian biologist and photo model Herlyna Gwyneth keeps flooding social media with her lovely wedding photos and videos.
The fair-skinned bride with a unique fashion sense wore sleeveless black and white form-fitting dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot.
She looked radiant in a simple centre-parted ponytail and mild makeup that blended with her flawless skin.
Ghanaian bride Herlyna wore silver stud earrings to match the black dress and stylish gold earrings to match the white figure-hugging dress.
The handsome groom dazzled in a black suit and white shirt for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian bride Herlyna looks regal in a green corseted kente gown
Ghanaian bride Herlyna looked fabulous in a glittering kente gown with unique backless detailing for her traditional wedding.
She wore a simple frontal hair beautifully styled to the side to emphasise the perfect makeup and well-defined eyebrows.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Herlyna slays in a stylish kente gown
Ghanaian bride looked incredible in a round neck corseted kente gown while her husband rocked a long-sleeve kaftan designed with kente and matching trousers.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Herlyna Gwyneth's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Esianderson stated:
Look at my babiesCongratulations (still my wifey)
dede__larko stated:
Congratulations
u_r_cute_dats_y_i stated:
They are a beautiful couple. Indeed, love is a lovely thing ❤️
maame_gingam stated:
This is the doing of the Lord ♀️ congrats once again because
Sphweddings stated:
Congratulations, girl....
Frimpongmaameyaa stated:
Congratulations beautiful ❤❤❤
Drloveanorkor stated:
Congratulations girl ❤️
maameafua_tk stated:
Beautiful
achiaa_smilone stated:
Congratulations sis
Glorypril stated:
Congratulations Helena❤
maametimaapraku stated:
Congratulation Helena
kafui_smart_the_genius_m.c stated:
Congrats darling
vera_ivy stated:
Congratulations hunnay
kwamepeprah_ stated:
Congratulations
