Ghanaian bride Bertha is trending on Instagram and TikTok with her elegant wedding outfits and hairstyle

The tall and curvy bride looked incredible in all her custom-made outfits that top Ghanaian fashion designers designed

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful smile and impressive dance moves

Ghanaian couple Martin and Bertha, who have been together for over four years, have finally tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The adorable who love to tour the world together couldn't stop staring at each other during their traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Bertha and Martin look adorable together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Bertha wore two corseted kente gowns for her traditional ceremony. She was first spotted in a blue strapless kente gown. She looked elegant in a centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup for the first session of her engagement ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Bertha slays in a yellow kente gown with puff-sleeves

Ghanaian bride, Bertha looked heavenly in a beaded yellow kente gown, highlighting her curves as her husband praised her.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Bertha looks regal in a white turtleneck lace gown

Ghanaian bride Bertha glowed as she slipped on a glamorous lace bodycon gown for her white wedding.

The talented fashion designer used luxury white lace and beads to design the timeless white gown for her church wedding.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Bertha's wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

j_sogh stated:

True definition of Atiaa donko kw3

mrs_agbey stated:

Slim things..pretty

ambitious_afia stated:

She is looking good ankasaaa

iam_miss_mensah stated:

Omo this is a Barbie doll, so pretty

obaa802 stated:

Atiaaa ahofe.. ❤

elikem_the_gossip stated:

Slim things

mothercissearaspa stated:

Yesssssssss, slim things

e.outfits_ stated:

Of course she’ll dance to a native song

mzz_jeefah stated:

Beautiful

pedys_world stated:

Slim things ɛgye aa wose Akosua obolobo!!!❤❤❤

Palmerkyng stated:

of course, she’ll be pretty ❤

richwood.180410 stated:

Why are you still in your father’s house

Thegirlbankah stated:

Elegant

eddies_n_peas stated:

Real life BARBIE

alice_zoe2 stated:

Wow so beautiful

_ewurabenaafriyie stated:

Ahomatiaa❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh