A video of a female US army officer dancing to Rapper Tulenkey's hit song has got people talking on social media

The lady, who looked ravishing in her army uniform, treated her fans to some beautiful dance moves

Followers of her TikTok page have reacted to the video, with some asking whether she is allowed to dance in the US army uniform

A beautiful Ghanaian female US soldier has caused tongues wagging on social media after she displayed what she loves to do aside from being an army officer.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful soldier treated her followers to some incredible dance moves.

Dancing to rapper Tulenkey's Bad Feeling hit song which featured Beeztrap Kotm, the young female soldier displayed different moves while looking stunning in her army uniform.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who chanced on the video trooped to her TikTok page, queennnnnn_sl to commend her.

The video had raked in over 11k likes and 265 comments, at the time of writing this story. Some of the comments are compiled below.

Don Carleon commented:

Bundle is now expensive in Ghana so always dance with your back

FasterGods replied:

Herh best comment ever. Masre saaaa

OB_Tricq also commented:

you're better than dem all. Wow form your own dancing group ua too beta

John pelfor

hahaha. let me come and teach you how to dance

Ibra

Wow!You nailed it..Nice moves..

khojho Bherri

Why is that people are not talking she being in uniform and dancing but if it was a personnel in gh like people will be giving L.T anyhow

