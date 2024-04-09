A Kumasi-based Ghanaian man has celebrated the love of his life in a remarkable way on her birthday

The yet-to-be-identified young man ordered a van full of gifts from Kumasi to be delivered to his girlfriend who resides in Koforidua

This thoughtfulness and act of selfless love has been praised by many on social media

A young Ghanaian man has got ladies online crushing and wishing for a fiance like him after demonstrating a remarkable act of love towards his girlfriend on her birthday.

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the young man ordered a van full of flower bouquets and other goodies from Kumasi to surprise his girlfriend who lived in Koforidua.

The other gifts, as captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok page of angiesgiftcode, included a money bouquet, balloons, a cake stashed with money, a blunt cut 22-inch weave hair, a bottle of champagne as well as many other in boxes.

The guy also had a Saxophone artist on standby who serenaded his beautiful girlfriend with her favourite song.

While the lady was dancing to the saxophone tune, her boyfriend appeared behind with a bottle of champagne, sprinkling some on her to announce his surprise presence together with the girlfriend's younger sister.

The lady, who could not hide her joy, quickly let herself into his waiting arms in a romantic embrace amid cheers, melodic tunes from the saxophone player, and cash spraying.

Female Commenters crushing

Netizens who chanced on the video online praised the guy for his thoughtfulness, with the narrator saying, "Get you intentional men."

A few of the reactions to the video have been compiled below.

Thelma Bilson commented:

Some of us we came to escort some people on this earth

Trophy also said:

Oh but I fine pass the girl ooo, ewurade na aden if I am a tree in disguise just tell me

NAYA posted:

It will end in a family with children. Amen

Angie’s Giftcode replied:

Amen . God bless your heart. Double this blessing to you too

