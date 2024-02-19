A video of two US soldiers jamming to a Ghanaian song has got the internet buzzing

The duo, who were dressed in uniform, sang and danced to King Paluta's hit song Odo Bi Ye Bad

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the duo, with many wondering if the Obroni soldier understood the lyrics of the song

Two soldiers of the United States Army have turned heads on social media after a video of them jamming to King Paluta's music went viral.

The trending TikTok video showed the moment the two soldiers, who were in uniform, proved they were fans of good music as they vibed to King Paluta's popular Odo Bi Ye Bad song.

Two US Soldiers dance to a Ghanaian song Photo credit: @sikaduro1000/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if they were performing on stage, one of the soldiers sang the lyrics of the song with passion, whereas the other bounced and moved his hands in sync with the mid-tempo tune.

The joy on their faces as they vibed to the tune made it apparent that they were ardent fans of King Paluta's songs.

The adorable video, captioned "My guy King Paluta is too good", had raked in over 66,000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video of the two soldiers

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions of the video, with many commending King Paluta for his song.

maryappiah2655 stated:

so does de Obroni understand Twi? jux asking ooo

Afiadollar indicated

did she understand the song, because eiii

Wowbeads1 commented:

Man na os3 woman saa no....beautiful face

Kingsley added:

Why she day understand the music

Erasmus Agbetornyo wrote:

does your guy understand the lyrics of the song

Two US soldiers show off nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three pretty soldiers of the United States Army also went viral as they danced to Sarkodide's song.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nelly.e7 captured the pretty soldiers in their uniforms showing other TikTokers what they can do.

The smiling soldiers danced beautifully with their waists as they jammed to one of the popular TikTok songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh