A video of Afronita speaking up about her plan to settle down in the near future is trending online

The 20-year-old dancer confessed that it was her desire to be a mother of twin children

Many people who reacted to the video praised her, with some praying that her desire come to pass

Ghanaian dancer Afronita has sparked reactions online after she opened up about her marriage plans and desire to start a family.

It happened during a radio interview on XYZ FM in Accra when the host asked whether she has plans to ever get married.

Obviously taken aback by the question, the 20-year-old quickly responded in the affirmative, after which she confessed that getting married would be an agenda for her after four years.

Afronita opens up on love life Photo credit: @afronitaaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Afronita also opened up about her admiration for twin children and expressed the desire to be the mother of twins.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the interview posted on the Facebook page of Akosombo TV had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians share varied opinions

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video prayed that her wish about having twin kids would come to pass.

Kulor Elikplim Elliot stated:

As a father of twins, you will give birth to twins in Jesus' name.

Obiri Yeboah Solomon indicated:

Look no further. Just come to my family. We have about 20 set of twins and counting in my family. I’m a twin myself.

Esther Esi Awortwe stated:

A very humble, intelligent, hardworking and beautiful girl. May God bless and elevate her higher

Blakk Eliasu indicated:

Dancers smile a lot, cos u can’t squeeze ur face to watch the audience whiles dancing

Sarah Dosoo commented:

She is young and does not know what she is saying .Twins at age 24 hmmmm .is she ready for the psychological truma ?

Afronita says boys fear to approach her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita, who recently unveiled her new dance school for kids has revealed that men don't approach her with their love proposals as much as they would when she was not a star.

She also stated that to remain focused on her goals, she was intentional with her male friends, ensuring that they respected her boundaries and preferences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh