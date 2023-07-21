A video of three female soldiers showing off some nice dance moves has got the internet buzzing

The trio danced and shook the flexible body to Sarkodie's popular tune Oofeestso

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for the beautiful trio over how well they danced

Three pretty soldiers of the United States Army proved that they are ardent fans of Sarkodide after a video of them jamming to his music went viral

The viral TikTok video showed the moment when the three ladies, who were in uniform, exhibited some sassy dance moves as they vibed to Sarkodie's Oofessto song.

Three US soldiers show off dance moves Photo credit:@akosuasikapa15/TikTok

As if they were on a girls night out, the trio danced with joy and swag as they bounced their flexible bodies in sync with the high-tempo tune.

The joy on their faces made it evident that they were passionate about Sarkodie's songs.

The video, which was captioned "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep on moving" had gathered over 3000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians shower praises on the trio

Netizens who saw the video commended the trio for how well they danced with others, also emphasizing how beautiful they were.

Big dreams dc stated:

BEAUTIFUL LADIES

blackscorpion added:

enjoy life whilst you live

earlenelove2 replied:

You look very happy keep dancing

Dan pee commented:

Infact you have made me proud

