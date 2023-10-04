Ohemaa Acheampomaa is a Ghanaian living in the US and famous for her Sister videos on TikTok

She revealed on SVTV Africa that her boyfriend took her to the US, and she decided not to return to Ghana

The woman stayed and hustled, which led to the break up of the relationship because the man wanted her to come back to Ghana

Famous Ghanaian TikToker behind funny Sister videos has shared her story on how she travelled to the US.

Ohemaa Acheampsaid disclosed that her boyfriend took her to the USA for a vacation. She, however, fell in love with the country and decided not to return to Ghana immediately.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ohemaa Acheampongmaa said she left her boyfriend in Chicago and moved to New York to hustle. She added that he kept pressurising her for them to return to Ghana, but she had decided to stay.

Ohemaa Acheampomaa aka Sister speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

The popular TikToker revealed that her boyfriend had taken her to visit several countries before they went to the US, but she fell in love with the country when she got there. Thus, her decision to stay back affected their relationship and eventually ended it.

“Before we visited America, we had travelled to other countries. My ex and I toured many countries because he had money. But when we got to the US I purposed not to return to Ghana. Why would I return to eat fried yam when I’ve got pizza? I left him in Chicago for New York and he later went to Ghana. I told him I would join him later but that did not happen. We later broke up because I decided not to return to Ghana."

Explaining why she often says "sister" in her TikTok videos, she said it mimics how some Ghanaians behave when they travel to the US.

Watch the interview below:

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before travelling to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Ghanaian woman disclosed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the UK.

She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK. Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

A Ghanaian man in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh