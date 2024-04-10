A woman was filled with emotions after winning a $90,000 reward in a lottery scratch-off game last month

A Kentucky woman named Reshawn Toliver has quit her job after winning a $90,000 prize in a lottery scratch-off game last month.

A statement issued by Kentucky Lottery said she hit the jackpot after one of the five $5 Wild Cash Multiplier Scratch-off tickets she purchased revealed three “7” symbols.

The winning cash prize enabled Toliver to leave a job, which made her unhappy. She couldn't wait to celebrate the milestone.

Speaking about the achievement, Toliver recalled the excitement when she first learnt about the cash prize.

“I screamed ... I’ve never hollered that loud before. I needed to calm down. I was lost for a minute,” she said, per People.

After gathering herself, the Christian County resident travelled to the Kentucky Lottery offices in Louisville, where she received a check for $64,800, her net profit after taxes. The money was enough for the mother to quit her job because she was unhappy.

"I was unhappy with my job, and God made a way," she said while expressing relief at quitting and hope for fresh opportunities.

Lottery officials will give Skyline Fuel, the store where Toliver purchased her winning ticket, no bonus.

