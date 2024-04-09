A fried yam seller has surprised netizens after opening up about how much she makes daily from her business

In a video making rounds online, she disclosed that she makes GH¢500 daily from her trade

Netizens who thronged the comment session were amazed at how much she makes from her business

A Ghanaian woman who makes a living from selling fried yam has disclosed that her business is a very lucrative venture.

During an interaction with TV3, she noted that she makes as much as GH¢500 a day from her business, despite the current economic situation.

Ghanaian woman speaks about lucrative yam business (Photo Credit: TV3)

Source: TikTok

This translates into a whooping GH¢12,000 at the end of the month since she works six out of seven days a week.

Speaking in the video making rounds on social media, the woman revealed that she hails from Akyem, however, she relocated to Accra in search of greener pastures.

Touching on the difficulties associated with the job, she disclosed that despite her impressive earnings, she encounters various challenges, including harassment from members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) task force.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were amazed at the woman's revelation, especially as many Ghanaians continue to grapple with the harsh economic conditions.

Some, however, contended that earning GH¢500 daily is nothing to brag about since her bills take a chunk of the money.

@Nana Adwoa wrote:

"There is a difference between sales and profit."

@Nail De Hair Salon wrote:

"At this point, I have to start selling yam. Spintex road… one slice is 3 cedis, please."

@Grace wrote:

"It does not mean her profit is GH¢500 a day, by the time she deducts all her expenses, her profit may be less than GH¢50 a day."

Coconut seller who makes GH¢100 profit daily opens up on his work

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a coconut seller who makes GH¢100 profit daily.

The young man revealed in a video that he is delighted with his work and has no plans of quitting it.

The junior high school leaver who sells approximately 100 coconuts a day says the business is good, especially as he can make a decent profit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh