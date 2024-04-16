A Ghanaian entrepreneur has revealed that he has built a house from his job as a phone salesperson after 15 years

In a video making rounds on social media, he noted that he achieved his success by dint of hard work

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the achievement and lauded him for investing wisely with the gains from his business

A Ghanaian phone vendor has opened up about his gains after 15 years of being in business.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix he revealed that he has been able to build a house from his job as a phone vendor.

The hardworking man noted in the video making rounds online that his achievement was by dint of hard work and determination.

According to him, his 15-year journey as a phone vendor has not been all rosy; however, he persevered through the challenges.

