A video of a young Ghanaian man demanding money for food has gone viral on social media

His dad, however, said in the video that he was not responsible for his feeding since the young man was of age

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the video while others were displeased with the boy over his demand

A young Ghanaian man has sparked conversation online after a video of him demanding money for food from his dad emerged.

In the video shared on TikTok by @Festusbinkura, the young man approached his father and requested money for food.

Ghanaian man fumes as son demands money for food Photo credit: @Festus Binkura

Source: TikTok

He said in the video that his father had consumed a bowl of banku and tilapia, while he had refused to give him money, leaving him hungry.

His dad on the other hand argued that @Festus, probably in his mid to late twenties, was of age and did not need to be fed by him.

"I'm the one to give you money for food at your age," his dad stressed.

The young man, however, insisted that his father provided him with the money for food.

Netizens express mixed reactions

The video evoked mixed reactions online. While some netizens laughed over his demand, others reprimanded how he handled his dad.

@Acts and Actz wrote:

"Know the mood of your dad before you disturb him , and even more before you project him on the media with camera."

@JSNKS wrote:

"The man regret say he nor abort am."

@Odontotechnic wrote:

"Haha...u dey worry waaa."

@Corrupt wrote:

"Young man, stop playing with your Dad like that."

@Nana Yaw wrote:

"You don’t want peace you want problems always."

@Maame Akosua Owusuwaa wrote:

"You don’t respect and you expect him to give you money. Is that how to ask for money from your biological father."

Piesie Esther reveals she has never demanded chop money from her husband

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a comment Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther made about chop money.

She said in a video that she had never demanded chop money from her husband.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh