A video of a Ghanaian man who sells yoghurt speaking about his gains has gone viral

He said in the TikTok video that he has been able to construct a house in his hometown from the business

Netizens who thronged the comment session lauded him for the wise investment

A Ghanaian man who sells ice-cream has left netizens in awe after he opened up about the gains of his business.

In a video shared on TikTok, he said he has been in the business for eighteen yesrs and has made some remarkable achievements.

Ghanaian man speaks about gains from 18 years of selling ice-cream (Photo credit: @Tinababy)

Source: TikTok

According to him, he has constructed a building in his hometown by selling ice-cream. He also takes care of his four children from the same business.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise him for not wasting funds

Netizens who thronged the comment session commended him for not managing the profits made from his business well.

@Kimmich Jnr

"Sometimes is not about how much you earn is how you manage what you earn."

@Ogoodu wrote:

"And some of the youth will be going round trumpeting there's no job in the county looking for recreational jobs to do."

@Aidoo Emmanuel wrote:

"So far as you are working, if you are serious and dedicated to it you will get some money to cater for your family and kids regardless the nature of the work."

@Kratos wrote:

"This is enough proof that it's not how much you make but what you do with how much you make. its may not be easy but it can be done."

@Daizy wrote:

"Someone is homeless in Europe bragging."

Lady builds huge house, shows its progress from start to finish in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a lady who constructed a house and flaunted its progress from start to finish online.

In a video, she depicted the instance she set the groundwork for her dwelling and the subsequent stages of bricklaying that transformed it into a home.

Upon completion and a fresh coat of paint, she revealed the final appearance, which swiftly garnered acclaim and congratulations on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh