A video of a Ghanaian man recounting how he obtained a scholarship after initially failing his WASSCE has popped up

He noted in the video that he failed his WASSCE despite being a brilliant student but did not give up as he took the exam again

Netizens who saw the video praised him for his perseverance, while others congratulated him on his achievement

A Ghanaian man has shared a touching story of how he obtained a scholarship after failing his West African Senior School Exam (WASSCE).

The young man, taking to TikTok revealed that he could not pass the WASSCE after his first attempt despite being a very brilliant student.

Ghanaian man who failed WASSCE in a happy mood after traveling abroad Photo credit:@Peter Bawuah

Source: TikTok

He noted that he went through so much humiliation as a result, however, he did not give up.

"I failed my first WASSCE although I used to be first in class. People laughed and mocked me. When they mock you, you double your hustle," he noted.

He did not let his failure in the WASSCE hold him back as he went to write the exam again.

According to him, he secured 5As in the second attempt.

Subsequently, he got a full scholarship to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where his tuition, allowances, and hostel fees were covered.

"My parents did not pay GH¢1 when I was going to Uni," he said.

After KNUST, he obtained two scholarships to study abroad and now, he has completed his master's degree.

He took to social media to encourage people who may be feeling dejected due to their failures never to give up.

Watch the post below:

Ghanaian man recounts how he secured scholarships after failing WASSCE Photo credit:@ Peter Bawuah

Source: TikTok

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the story. They took to the comment section to laud him for his perseverance.

Others also shared similar stories.

@Akosua Kwartemaa wrote:

"I wrote WASSCE 2 times plus one Nov/Dec and went to nursing to do midwifery I failed my license exam 2 times I passed the third time after I stayed home for 2 years but am in the UK now."

@Maa wrote:

"Same to me I failed my WASSCE and am still in the house looking for money to rewrite, but I know God will make a way."

Wife dumped by husband for failing exam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a couple who were on the brink of divorce after the woman failed her exams.

The Nigerian woman who was reportedly dumped by her husband for failing an important examination in the UK has told her side of the story.

According to the woman, she told her husband she was incapable of academic work, but he forced her to take a master's degree in the UK.

Source: YEN.com.gh