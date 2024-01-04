An SHS graduate has asked if the grades he got in the WASSCE will gain him admission to study at the university

He shared his WASSCE result slip and asked if he has good a chance of gaining admission to the University of Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the post, shared diverse opinions on the WASSCE result of the boy

A Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has stirred reactions on social media after he shared a photo of his result slip online.

The move was prompted by a post the Voice of Legon made on X where it clarified that applicants who had D7 in any of their core subjects do not qualify for admission at the University of Ghana.

Boy shares WASSCE results online Photo credit: @ongod_j @UnivofGh/X

Source: Twitter

In a bid to satisfy his curiosity, the SHS graduate shared his result slip where he had A in two subjects, B in three subjects as well as C in three subjects respectively.

With his best six subjects totaling aggregate 14, he wanted to find out whether he stands a chance of securing admission to the nation's premier university.

The post by the SHS graduate which had raked in over 2000 views at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Leg no dey take this?" he wrote.

Ghanaians share their views on the boy's results

Netizens who thronged comment section of the post remained divided in their opinions regarding the WASSCE result of the boy.

@HeIsThat_Dude stated:

Which programs did you select, you can also be denied admission for not filling out your form properly

@billionmccarthy added:

Them go take

Boy seeks support to pay university fees

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent SHS graduate seeks financial assistance in order to further his education at the tertiary level.

John Kofi Asante has gained admission to to study Bsc Biological Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He, however, stands the risk of losing out on attending university if he is unable to pay the fees for the academic year by Friday January 5.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh