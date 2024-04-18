The young who went missing and returned after six months as a priestess has spoken to the media

Identified as Sandra Abena Frimpomaa, the lady told an Accra-based radio station that she was abducted after she took a deep sleep

Narrating her ordeal, Sandra says where she was taken to was much nicer than Earth, adding she never wanted to return home

The Kwahu-Asakraka-based woman who returned home as a priestess after missing for months has narrated her ordeal after regaining consciousness.

The lady, identified as Sandra Abena Frimpomaa, was reported missing only to return six months later in a trance and dressed like a priestess.

Sandra Abena Frimpong in photos. Photo credit: Adomonline/Youtube

Source: Youtube

Earlier report

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sandra was found at 2am on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Kwahu Tafo near her home.

In a video sighted on X, the young lady stood in the middle of a circle with a man beside her smearing her body with a white substance.

Sandra was later taken home to her family by some members of her community who found her.

Sandra narrates her abduction

Narrating how her abduction happened to Accra-based Adom FM, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of EDHUB (@eddie_wrt), Sandra said she was in a deep sleep when she was taken.

She said she woke up after many hours to find herself on a different planet, which she said was more beautiful than Earth.

"When I woke up, I wondered where I was. I saw some creatures that looked like jinns, some were taller while others were shorter. They started touching me, and I started crying but they kept laughing at me. I stopped crying after two months. Where I went to is more beautiful than Earth, and I didn't even want to return," she said

Netizens react to Sandra's interview

Sandra's interview with Adom FM has sparked a discussion on social media. Some of these reactions have been compiled below.

@DiceM11572 commented:

Those who claim she’s lying is not at fault! I used to say the same until i was drugged with KUSH (wee toffee) I swear I saw different planet and things!

@augustmajr replied:

hallucinations aren’t objective reality. If you saw a different planet then it was in your head. you may need to quit drug usage it isn’t for you

US-Based Ghanaian Man Who Went Missing While Swimming Found Dead At Delaware Beach

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 31-year-old Ghanaian man's body was found at Delaware Beach on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Richard A. Boateng's body was found by a search party after he went missing while swimming the previous day.

Before the tragedy, marine authorities had warned swimmers and the general public of rip currents throughout the weekend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh