A young lady in Germany is not happy with rumours that she is dating King Paluta

She gave the response as she reacted to a video of a TikToker urging King Paluta to be faithful to her

Many people who reacted to the video commended the lady for setting the record straight on this matter

A pretty Ghanaian lady has denied rumours on social media claiming that she is the girlfriend of Kumasi-based musician King Paluta.

The young lady @madleyappiah_ has been trending after videos of her and the Aseda hitmaker were captured having fun on multiple occasions.

She broke her silence when she reacted to a video of another TikToker urging King Paluta not to cheat on her.

Although she did not speak, her facial expression made it evident that she was clearly not happy with the comments by the TikToker.

The 1 minute 33-second video, which had raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments and was accompanied by the hashtag #misinformation, was captioned:

"Asem oo, Konkonsa nkoaa".

Ghanaians react to the young lady's reaction to the matter

Social media users who thronged the post's comments section commended the lady for bringing finality to the matter.

JAY BROWN stated:

Lying with Vim

Richynrich indicated:

This guy koraaaaa Aden

Real Traffic _Official1 reacted:

He can represent Ghana in lying competition

BIG P reacted:

He shock you errr you no see anything yet

bnlking_obey added:

Moral Lesson 1. Position yourself well 2.Build yourself well and project your own self bro x everything will follow aswear

HalfDemon added:

He can represent Ghana in lying competition in Africa

Home boy 7 added:

this guy oooh I don't know what to tell you

Mensah Philip replied:

But you really awesome ok so you should marry my guy for me wai

King Paluta eyes award at Ghana Music Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta opened up about his desire to win the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

In a recent interview, King Paulta recounted his strides in the year under review, having scored hits like Ya Hitte and Sika Aba Fie.

He was optimistic about his chances of being named as the New Artiste of the year.

