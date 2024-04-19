A Ghanaian man who resides in the US has fumed over the high import duty charged at the Tema Port

The man, identified as Kin Jafalo, revealed that his friend in the US was asked to pay $15,000 as duty charges for a BMW X5 car he wanted to ship to Ghana

Kin Jafalo described the charges as insane, saying the same car could be cleared for less in Togo

A Ghanaian man living in the US has lamented about the exorbitant import duties charged at the Tema Port.

The man, identified as Kin Jafalo, disclosed that one of his friends in the US who wanted to ship his BMW X5 car to Ghana was asked by officers at the Tema Port to pay a whopping $15,000, an equivalent of GH₵202,613.10, as import charges.

Kin Jafalo and the BMW X5 Car. Photo credit: kinjafaloghtv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Kin Jafalo, who sounded frustrated at the Ghanaian system, said the $15,000 import duty charge was "nonsensical," considering that amount could afford three of the same BMW X5 car.

The US-based Ghanaian man further bemoaned the country's leadership, saying they are making it extremely difficult for their citizens to make a living.

He added that in Togo, the same BMW X5 car could be cleared for less, around $1,000 (GH₵13,507.54).

He also said that most Ghanaians abroad now prefer to ship their stuff to the Togo port, Ghana's neighbouring country, due to the insane import duties charged at the Tema Port.

"If you are not crazy why would you encourage your citizens to bring stuff home and then turn around to charge them exorbitant import duties? Clearing this BMW X5 car to Ghana will cost you $15,000. If you go to Togo, you would not clear this car for more than $1,000," he said.

Ghanaians react

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video shared by kinjafaloghtv on TikTok shared their views.

FirstLady US gh commented:

"I feel your pain. I paid almost 11,000 dollars for my X6 BMW years ago. I regretted to send the car to Ghana".

QwecciNipples replied:

Same here hmmm I paid 12,000 usd for my x6 35xdrive hmmm

Clockworks said:

"Hw3, you no see anything yet. they are about to tax remittance".

Importers complain of high import duty at Ghana’s port

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some traders under the umbrella of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have complained about the high import levies at the Tema Port.

President of the Association Joseph Kwaku Obeng said the situation has led to many traders travelling to neighbouring West African countries to purchase imported goods because it’s cheaper than importing to Ghana.

“We have compared the charges we pay to other Sub Saharan West African countries; Ghana has the highest import levy charges. This makes the cost of doing business relatively high.

Source: YEN.com.gh