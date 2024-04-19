It was an emotional scene as a Ghanaian man said his goodbyes to his girlfriend as he redied to travel overseas

In the video, the lady had a sad look on her face as she hugged her lover, who had a large travelling bag in his hands

The video sparked funny comments as folks argued that it was dangerous to leave such a pretty lady behind

A young Ghanaian man in an emotional video was seen bidding farewell to his girlfriend as he prepared to travel abroad. The couple's emotional goodbye was shared on TikTok and has since sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Ghanaian man and his curvy girlfriend Photo Source: caddiebrown322

Source: TikTok

The video shows the man, with a large travelling bag in his hands at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport, locked in an embrace with his girlfriend. The lady, who was visibly sad, held on to her lover, burying half of her face in his shirt.

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking sympathetic comments from netizens. However, it also sparked a humorous debate. Many Ghanaians argued that it was risky for the man to leave such a beautiful and well-endowed lady behind. These comments suggested that her beauty could easily attract other suitors in his absence and lead to him losing her.

Ghanaian man and curvy girlfriend spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kweku Randy said:

Should we tell him or we should wait for Aunty Naa?

RichieKehn❤️‍commented:

things really dey happen for terminal 3, eiii hmmm

St. Oxy reacted:

The side guy is happy at this moment. Ato ne line so

MR P A R K E R wrote:

safe journey bro ..... They'll take care of her for you

Nana Kwadwo said:

I swear the way am knacking some Borga bi wife er don’t advise me I no karma is real

Portia Asare flaunts curves

In another story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video has triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom are asking if her curves are natural.

Source: YEN.com.gh