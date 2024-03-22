A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on her struggle in Canada has gone viral on social media

She revealed that she has been hunting for a job for the past six months yet to no avail

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has taken to social media to lament her difficulty securing a job.

In a video on TikTok, the lady, @she_yak, who shared her struggle, said her job hunt for the past six months in the city of Toronto has been nothing short of a failure.

Ghanaian laments over joblessness Photo credit: @she_yak/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With a frustrated look, she confessed that she had interviewed for several jobs but still could not get her breakthrough.

The 31-second video, which highlights the plight of Ghanaians abroad, had raked in over 1600 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video sympathized with the lady, with some offering her advice on how to overcome her challenge.

GodLovesYou indicated:

It means you don’t want to work in warehouses or factories. You only want an office job

Mai Tai commented:

I’m in Calgary and same girl!

JDT indicated:

Canada spoil. Wasn’t like this 2-3yrs ago. Coming to Toronto we can link up

SpiceBlink indicated:

Go for a warehouse job and be open to any shift.

Rosemary wrote:

This is more reason why u should have so many skills as possible that can sustain u if u are planning to relocate abroad.

Stephen Gyan replied:

I'm in Montreal for 4 months no job ooo very painful

Lady laments over cost of living in Canada

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young Canadian lady was planning to leave the country over the high cost.

Her frustration is due to what she believes is the increasing hardship that has made it practically unbearable to enjoy life in the country.

She said in a video that Canada is not what it used to be and appealed to her followers to brief her on what she needed to know as far as her plans of relocating to America were concerned.

Source: YEN.com.gh