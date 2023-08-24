Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has given his online audience a glimpse of a Malawi-based apartment

The celebrated content creator disclosed that he's been residing in the apartment since he arrived in the country

The clip in which he shows off the stunning interior of the living room, bedroom, and tasteful bathroom melted hearts

Ghanaian celebrity YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has shown off the stunning interior of his Malawi-based apartment.

The acclaimed content creator posted the video showing the tasteful interior and a glimpse of the apartment's exterior.

Wode Maya flaunts luxury interior of a waterfront apartment in video. Photo credit: Wodemaya.

Wode May shows the Lake Malawi

Wode Maya, in the video footage seen by YEN.com.gh, said he visited the country to see Lake Malawi in Salima. He said since arriving in the country, a company financed his accommodation.

''I feel like living in Malawi for the rest of my life,'' he said in the clip posted to his Facebook account.

He took his massive audience on social media on a tour inside the apartment and described its luxurious features. The YouTuber showcased the large television screen, bedroom, and cosy bathroom.

Fans react to the video of Wode Maya

After posting the video, people who saw the clip many times gushed in the comment section.

I love your work, man.

You're enjoying meen.

So beautiful.

What a beautiful place...

Malawi, with our amazing lake is super beautiful.

You love that luxury front of water.

So lovely.

You are amazing. Welcome to your home. Malawi.

That is great and clean.

Woo! Beautiful! Enjoy the scenery of Lake Malawi.

Very nice.

You are a very clever boy, good bounce.

Beautiful place to be

Come to my village, I will give you farmland.

Wode Maya reveals he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh Wode Maya disclosed that he rakes up between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his vibrant channel.

The celebrated content creator, who made history as Ghana's first YouTuber to attain one million subscribers on the video hosting platform, claimed he earns the amount on only views.

Wode Maya opened up about his YouTube income at The Shine Summit hosted by Ghanaian Blogger Augustus Koranteng Kyei, known popularly as Kobby Kyei, on Friday, June 2.

