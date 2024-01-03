A video of three Ghanaians who have walked from Takoradi to Accra has got many people talking

The journey on foot took three days and covered a distance of 224 kilometers

Netizens who reacted to the move showered praises on the trio for embarking on such a daring journey

Three Ghanaian hikers have left many people in awe after they successfully completed a three-day journey from Takoradi to Accra on foot.

The trio, Henry Smith, Millicent Assane and Lawrence Manful walked for 224 kilometers adventure in order to arrive at their destination in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page TV3 Ghana, leader of the group, Henry Smith said he had been a hiker since 1996 and takes pleasure in what he does.

He explained that the idea behind the walk was not to seek attention but rather to raise money in support of the Dodowa orphanage in Accra.

Quizzed as to whether he feels safe embarking on such hikes, the 54-year-old man responded the in the affirmative.

Lawrence Manful on his part also opened on plans to journey to other countries on foot if he gets the necessary support and makes the right preparations.

"Because I have the experience now, If you say you want to sponsor me to walk from here to Nigeria, I will train for just two months and I will go" he said confidently.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the walk by the three individuals

News of the hike by the three Ghanaians has stunned many people, most with many commended them for putting their endurance and physical strength to the test.

Nana Yaw Konadu indicated:

I might start this someday. Happy new year Sir, you are doing good

Emmanuel Commodore reacted:

The Guinness people will regret. Ghana They should get a team to hit the Guinness team to become official. I know they are not doing it for fame but we will push him on the world map.

Korku Xornam reeacted:

Congratulations to him and his team. Hope they achieve their goals. And I pray corporate Ghana recognize and support their effort.

