A young lady has earned praise online after she opened up on her motivation to move to Ghana to start her business

Amma Mensah, who owns a distillery company, said she was inspired to come to Ghana and help in the development of the country

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the young lady for playing a role in the development of her country

Amma Mensah, an enterprising young Ghanaian lady, has inspired many people after she opened up on why she left the United Kingdom (UK) to set up a distillery company in Ghana.

In an interview with Odaana Network on YouTube, the founder of Reign said she was motivated to return to the land of her parent's birth to start something after running a successful business in the UK for 10 years.

Amma said:

"My parents never intended to live in the UK forever. My dad always wanted to come back, and when he finally came, he went into farming."

"As a child of diaspora, going back home is somewhere in your mind and there is definelity an element of walking in my father's footsteps and trying to complete his legacy."

After making the move, Amma said she initially started working as a consultant for an agriculture company in Ghana for some time, after which she set up her own company.

Now, the London School of Economics graduate has her distillery company in Mim in the Ahafo region.

She also has a 2000-acre land in the area where she grows sugarcane and cashew nuts to feed the company.

Amma, who now has customers in Ghana and UK, hopes to expand her business further and give it a global reach.

She has also urged the diaspora to play a lead role in the development of the continent by way of investment.

"I think the diaspora coming back to the continent is a vital element in what the future of Africa has to be.

Netizens commend Amma Mensah for her relocating to Ghana

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Amma Mensah for her decision to invest in Ghana.

mikel sibbs reacted:

What I like by people who have lived outside africa and running businesses in Africa is the respect they have for their staff. She is awesome

Anuoluwapo stated:

Wowww, I would rather stay in Ghana and work for our sister here rather than going to the UAE in slavery... God bless you Ama. May there be more Ama's moving back home....

mitzi4043 wrote:

I have goosebumps watching this video. I wish this young lady all of the success in the world. I’m so happy she made a connection with Uncle Nearest granddaughter. The sky is the limit when we work together.

ED McGeman added:

This lady's products line should become the face of and official alcoholic beverage in Ghana for all events. If you go to visit Ghana, bring some and share with friends. Thank you, Ama and Dentaa! The future of Ghana takes its course through the work y'all are doing

