A student who gained admission to study in a Canadian university has been returned to Ghana

The student failed to provide the login details to access his school's portal hence, the return to Ghana

According to Prince, the agent who helped the student gain admission and get the visa should have given the details to the student

A Ghanaian student who had travelled to Canada to continue his education has been sent back to Ghana because he did not have his login details.

According to Prince Kojo Tawiah who narrated the issue on his YouTube channel, he said the student did not know any of his school's information because the agent who helped him did not provide him with the details.

In the video on MILO TV GH, Prince said the student got an agent in Ghana to help him gain admission to a university in Canada and get his visa as well.

However, when the student arrived at the Canadian airport, he was panicking. His visible anxiety made the immigration officers question him.

“He was isolated and questioned. When he said he was coming to school, the immigration officer asked the student to enter his login details on the university's portal. However, the boy could not do it because he did not have the details.”

Prince explained that the Ghanaian student could not provide the details because the agent who helped him failed to give him the student details. Since the young man could not provide the details, he was sent back to Ghana on the next available flight.

Prince said agents must provide all the details needed by travellers to prevent them from having issues when they get to the country.

Ghanaian shares how she got a job in Canada two months after relocating

It is not all Ghanaians who travel to Canada that are sent back. Edufia Abla for instance, said she got a job two months after she moved to the North American country.

In a YouTube video, Edufia Abla explained that it took longer for her to get a job compared to others because she wanted to take her time. Edufia got a job as an invigilator and she makes $15 per hour.

Ghana excluded from Canada’s visa-free list

The Canadian government recently reviewed its visa-free states and added 13 countries from all over the world.

Morocco and Seychelles were the only two African countries included in the list. This means that Ghanaians still need to apply for and receive visas in Ghana before they travel to Canada.

